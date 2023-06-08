FLINTON — Glendale School Board is preparing for the 2023-24 school year by getting a full slate of instructors in place.
At a recent brief meeting, directors authorized hiring Brittany Frank and Hannah Abel to fill vacancies in the district’s special education department for the coming school year.
Each will be paid a salary of $43,012 — a step 1 salary based on the collective bargaining agreement between the Glendale Education Association and the district.
The board accepted the resignation of elementary special education Instructor Zachary Krug, effective Aug. 20.
Also approved was permission for the district’s Solicitor Aimee Willett and the administration to file a joint unit clarification with the state’s Labor Relations Board, after receiving notice of agreement by the Glendale Education Support Professionals Association to remove the position of the confidential executive assistant to the superintendent from the bargaining unit.
The action will not result in the addition of any staff but would reduce the number of positions in the union by one secretary.
District Superintendent Sean Gildea said the employee will have a separate contract that he expects to be considered by the board at its June 20 meeting.
The board tabled an item from the meeting’s agenda to hire an assistant Jr./Sr. high school principal. Rick Kozak, who formerly held the position, was recently promoted to the high school principal position. The principal’s position was vacant following the board’s acceptance of Brian Stacey’s resignation for the purpose of retirement.