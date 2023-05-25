FLINTON — Glendale School Board hired a special education instructor at its recent meeting.
Richard Wiewiora III was hired to fill a vacant position for the 2023-24 school year at a salary of $43,012.
Directors also authorized the transfer of Michelle Visnofsky from a part-time food service worker to a full-time food service worker and approved advertising the part-time position.
The resignation of Gregg Mazenko as assistant varsity volleyball coach was accepted by the board. Directors authorized advertising the position.
The board retroactively approved memorandums of agreement with both the Glendale Education Association and Glendale Education Support Professionals Association concerning retention bonuses, its members authorized in January.
Under the agreement full-time employees, who were employed by the district on Dec. 23, 2022 and received a paycheck for that work week will receive $500 and part-time employees, $250. Funding for the gesture will come from the school district’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief III funds.
Directors accepted a contract with the Nutrition Group Inc., for a guaranteed nutrition program for the 2023-24 school year. The pact guarantees the program’s loss will not exceed $115,746.
Michelle Erculiani of The Nutrition Group told the board there has been a tremendous increase in the number of students who eat cafeteria-prepared meals each day.
“The (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision) has really helped to increase the numbers. Twenty-seven percent of students eat breakfast at school and 80 percent, lunch. Those are really good numbers. During the 2021-22 school year only 60 percent of students ate a school-made lunch.”
The operational budget approved by the board must also be approved by the state Department of Education.
Extra-curricular positions for the 2023-24 school year were approved. They are: Jeremiah Dobo, band director and jazz band director; Lawrence Putorek, choral director; Julie Noal, band front advisor; James Arnold, summer and fall weight room advisor; John Kutz, winter weight room advisor and Justin Sedlock, spring weight room advisor.
Club and class advisors for the coming school year were also authorized by the board. They are: Jennifer Putorek and Lawrence Putorek, grade 12 class advisors and drama club advisors; Melissa Fontanella and Daphne Pusey, grade 11 class advisors; John Kutz and Amy Snyder, grade 10 class advisors; Alyse Gittings and Robert Reams, grade 9 class advisors; Melissa Fontanella and Crystal Graffius, high school yearbook advisors; Nancy Gobert and Daphne Pusey, high school scholastic scrimmage advisors; Ethan Maneval, science club advisor; John Kutz, varsity club advisor; Amy Snyder, SADD advisor; Lawrence Putorek, National Honor Society advisor; William Damiano and Tyler Hrubochak, Take Pride in America advisors; Cassandra Irvine and Rachel Lees, high school newspaper co-advisors; Justice Hudak, high school reading competition advisor; Nancy Gobert and Christyn Lloyd, high school student council advisors; Ashlee Rowles, elementary newspaper advisor; Jeanette Williams, elementary yearbook advisor; and Suzanna Coakley, elementary reading competition advisor.