FLINTON — Glendale School Board hired a spring sports coach at Tuesday’s meeting.
Brian Simmers was approved by directors to serve as the 2021-22 assistant junior high softball coach.
The board accepted a resignation for the purpose of retirement from support staff member Brenda Worgul. Her resignation takes effect in June. Directors approved Audrianne McGarry as a long-term substitute for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, effective March 16.
A request from Carol Sahm to transfer as a part-time food service assistant to a part-time food service worker to fill a vacancy was authorized by directors. The change is effective March 16.
The board approved Harry Biss, Shena Duprez, Sarah Matish, Jody Young, Cheri Beers, Lisa Crynock and Bethany Yingling as district volunteers.
Directors entered into a one-year coordination agreement with Cen-Clear to coordinate care activities and collaborate treatment planning, effective March 16.
The rental of storage containers from George’s Trailer Inc., Gallitzin, at a cost of $1,820, was approved by the board. Maintenance Supervisor Charlie Chilcote said the containers will be used to store items from the science rooms and laboratories while the renovation is taking place.
Chilcote reported the rehabilitation project will begin on Monday, March 28.
In a related matter, Business Manager Jeff Westover told the board, during his monthly report, it will soon have to determine how much of the cost of the $1.8 million the district will be responsible for.
In January the board approved a loan agreement and a general obligation note with the state Public School Building Authority to borrow $1,700,000 at an interest rate of 1.75 percent to pay for renovations and upgrades to the high school science classrooms.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said, “The board has been fiscally conservative. We do have some money to spend, but when it is this cheap to borrow, I am more inclined to borrow more than less. This way we will have the fund reserve in the event we would need to use it. If something were to happen, the district could be forced to borrow at a higher interest rate.”