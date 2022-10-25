FLINTON — Glendale School Board hired a school psychologist at its recent meeting.
With a unanimous vote, Kelley Goss was approved for the 205-days per year position at an annual salary of $75,000. Her contract with the district is effective Nov. 21 to June 30, 2026.
In related matters, directors approved revising the district’s Act 93 administrator compensation plan to include the addition of the school psychologist and terminated the contract with the Central Intermediate Unit 10 for school psychology services, effective Nov. 21.
The board accepted resignations from Carrie Lewis as a para professional for the district, retroactive to Sept. 12, John Kutz as junior high boys basketball coach and Gary Walstrom Jr. as winter weight room co-advisor. Both Kutz and Walstrom Jr.’s vacancies will be advertised.
Directors approved a cooperative agreement with Mount Aloysius College that will allow high school students to earn college credits. Also approved were consulting service agreements with CIU 10 to provide occupational therapy for the 2022-23 school year at an estimated cost of $92,240.83.
A donation of $20,200 was accepted from the Brian and Ashley Simmers family in honor of Dorothy Simmers. The funds will be used to purchase a practice wrestling mat from Resilite at the same cost as the donation.