FLINTON — Sean Gildea of Plum is Glendale School District’s new superintendent.
Glendale School Board hired him with a unanimous vote at a special meeting Thursday. Director Rick Cree was absent.
Gildea will begin at Glendale on or before Aug. 15. His four-year contract with the school district concludes June 30, 2026. He will be paid an annual salary of $115,000.
Gildea was not present during Thursday’s meeting as he is on vacation. He told the board by speaker phone, “I am at a loss for words. I am so excited to come to Glendale and meet everyone. There is a lot of passion in everything Glendale is doing. I can’t wait to start.”
Gildea said in an interview following the meeting that he finds Glendale to be a “fantastic district.” “It’s a big family. Everyone knows everyone,” he stated.
He also appreciates the district’s academic achievements. “Glendale has had a lot of academic success. Even through the pandemic students did extremely well on their (state System of School Assessment). That just shows me the determination students and staff have to achieve.”
Gildea is currently the East Allegheny School District’s Director of Education — a job he has held for three months. East Allegheny School District is located in North Versailles. The district is made up of the communities of North Versailles, East McKeesport, Wilmerding and Wall.
It has approximately 1,400 students in grades kindergarten through 12, according to information on the district’s website.
Prior to his employment with East Allegheny, Gildea served for 18 years as an elementary principal. During his career, he has been a teacher of first, second, third and sixth grades.
Gildea and his wife have three children, two sons — one graduated from Slippery Rock University this year and the other is currently a student at Slippery Rock — and a daughter who recently graduated from high school and has been accepted for the fall semester at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Gildea said he and his wife met while they were students at IUP.
Gildea said he has a number of relatives currently living in the Hollidaysburg area so he is familiar with Glendale School District.
At its April meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Edward DiSabato as the district’s superintendent, effective July 5. DiSabato recently accepted a position as superintendent of the Bellwood-Antis School District, Bellwood, Blair County. He will begin July 5.