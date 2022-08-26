FLINTON — Glendale School Board hired a director of special education.
At a special meeting Thursday evening, directors authorized employing Troy Eppley for the position.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
FLINTON — Glendale School Board hired a director of special education.
At a special meeting Thursday evening, directors authorized employing Troy Eppley for the position.
His term of employment will be for four years beginning on or before Sept. 26, 2022 and ending June 30, 2026. He will receive a starting salary of $85,000 per year.
Eppley said he is currently a supervisor/educational consultant with Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8, Altoona, that serves Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties.
His duties include supervising psychologists, social workers and transition teachers, and Building Realistic and Integrated Daily living skills, Gaining experiences and Employability skills, or BRIDGE.
The program operates three community-based, transition-aged classrooms in Cambria County that prepare life skills students age 18-21 to live and work as independently as possible upon graduation.
He currently resides in Cambria County, outside of Ebensburg.
“I have a true passion for special education,” he said. “I am excited to get started at Glendale, meet and get to know everyone and for the opportunity to work with the students there.”
He said the school has a “community feel.” He is looking forward to having everyday interaction with the students. “Glendale also has a great staff, and this is a good opportunity,” Eppley said.
In a related matter, the board hired Maura Smay and Tyler Smith as special education instructors for the 2022-23 school year. Smay will receive an annual salary of $45,542 and Step 4 benefits. Smith will be paid a yearly wage of $42,342.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.