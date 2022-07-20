FLINTON — At its recent special meeting, Glendale School Board took action on several items.
The brief meeting was held following a more than two-hour executive session for personnel matters.
All motions were unanimous with all directors present at the meeting.
Bryant Small was hired as a high school English instructor with step 9 salary and benefits. His annual salary is $53,042.
The board approved employing Amanda Kutruff as a full-time, 12-month special education secretary.
Directors authorized creation of an assistant superintendent or director of special education, developing a job description and advertising the position.
Also approved by the board was the creation of a behavioral /emotional support teacher, establishing a job description and advertising the position.