FLINTON — Glendale School Board filled two coaching positions and approved several athletics-related matters at its recent meeting.
Members approved hiring Sam Venslosky as a 2022-23 varsity baseball coach and Justin Sedlock as head junior high football coach.
The resignation of Amanda Matish as assistant junior high girl’s basketball coach was accepted. Directors authorized advertising the position.
Stipend increases per game were authorized for officials at all sporting events, effective July 1. Officials will receive a $10 per game increase for all sports except for wrestling where officials will receive a $20 per match increase.
Increases of $5 were approved for ticket sellers and clock operators to $40 per game, also effective July 1.
A letter from athletic Director John Matchock asked the board to consider upping the allowance.
“It has been a number of years since the pay for officials and game workers has been increased. A number of surrounding schools have increased their pay over this time period. We as a school are starting to fall behind in this category,” he wrote, adding further down in his communication, “Getting officials is getting harder to come by. By increasing the fee, I believe it will give officials a little more incentive to drive here and officiate.”
Matchock provided examples of officials’ stipends from schools including Bellwood, Cambria Heights, Curwensville, Penn Cambria and West Branch.
A three-year agreement with UPMC Sports Medicine to provide athletic training services was accepted by the board. The first year of the contract, the 2023-24 school year, the fee is $41,375; the second, $42,616; and the third year, $43,894.
The sports that will receive service through the agreement are boy’s varsity baseball, girl’s varsity and junior varsity softball, boy’s and girl’s varsity and junior varsity basketball, boy’s varsity and junior varsity football, girl’s varsity and junior varsity volleyball and boy’s and girl’s soccer and boy’s and girl’s track and field.
Volunteers for spring sports were approved. They include, Tyler Holes and Garret Misiura, varsity baseball; and Abbey Williams, junior high softball.