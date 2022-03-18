FLINTON — Glendale School Board heard a plan to utilize what administrators believe will be available space in the high school shop department.
High School Principal Brian Stacey told the board at Tuesday’s meeting that although the district has advertised twice, it has had no response to its notice to hire a shop instructor.
Stacey said it doesn’t seem likely the district can secure a second shop teacher because they are scarce. He instead recommended the board consider making one of the shop classrooms into a science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM room.
“We could turn the rooms into a maker space/STEM lab — a hands-on lab where students can work on STEM projects. It would not only be used by high school students, this would be for kindergarten through grade 12,” he said.
Stacey said he envisions high school students working cooperatively with elementary students in the space, using lessons about growing in a green house, hydroponics and aquaponics, among others.
“It would utilize the space and be accessible to all students,” Stacey said.
The district will apply for a PA Smart grant to help with costs for renovating the room and to upgrade its existing planetarium. If the grant is not received, the district would still be able to upgrade the space but would have to make improvements as funds are available.
Stacey told directors they should make a decision soon if they want the maker space/STEM lab to be available for the 2022-23 school year. He said time would also be required to sort and move the shop equipment from the room into the other shop department classroom.
“If you decide to advertise again then we will be further behind in planning, course scheduling and getting curriculum approved by the board. I’m recommending we don’t advertise again for a shop teacher,” Stacey said.
The board asked Stacey to create a formal presentation for the April meeting and said directors would consider his recommendation next month.