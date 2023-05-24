FLINTON — Glendale School Board did not approve a purchase of books recommended for senior students’ reading.
In March, the board tabled a motion to purchase books from the Reading Warehouse. Information supplied at the meeting stated the purchase, totaling approximately $900, would be made using American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Relief II funds.
At that meeting, Superintendent Sean Gildea said the books — The Lovely Bones, Scythe, Turtles All the Way Down, Percy Jackson’s Greek Heroes and All the Light We Cannot See — were requested for 12th grade students by a high school English instructor. The teacher had included information with her request informing the board how the books were to be used for her class.
At that time, Director George Korlinchak objected to the books’ content, stating he believed the topics were not appropriate.
Postponing the decision was approved to give time for directors to review the information.
At the board’s recent meeting, separate motions made by the board’s discipline and curriculum Chairwoman Kay Stiver for the purchase of each of the books died for a lack of a second.
Prior to the vote, members discussed the books. President Dr. Andy Mulhollen stated he is not naive enough to believe high school seniors are not aware of the topics discussed in the books, but stated he did not believe the books’ content is suitable to be included in a school curriculum.
“I know that kids know these things, but I don’t think schools should be a partner is destroying kid’s morals,” he said, adding, “There are other ways kids can read these. It doesn’t have to be in a classroom setting.”
This statement brought a round of applause from several members of the audience.