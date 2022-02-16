FLINTON — A long-awaited upgrade to the science classrooms at Glendale Jr./Sr. High School is underway.
At its recent meeting, Glendale School Board directors unanimously accepted bids from five companies for construction work including general, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, and asbestos removal.
Jonathan Finn of HHSDR Architects & Engineers, Inc. of Sharon provided the company’s recommendations for those contracts. Offers received for the work were opened Thursday, Feb. 10, he said.
The total cost for the bids is $1,639,395.
The bids accepted include J.C. Orr and Son Inc., Altoona. The company had the lowest proposal for general construction at $694,450. John Hall Inc., Ligonier, had the low offer for HVAC with a bid of $529,700. K&K Plumbing Co., Johnstown, had the lowest bid for plumbing at $159,975. Bob Biter Electrical Enterprises Inc., Cresson, had the lowest proposal for electrical at $227,770. Canfield Development Inc., Pittsburgh, had the low bid for asbestos removal at $27,500.
In December 2020, the board entered into a contract with HHSDR to oversee the project to renovate and upgrade the high school’s science classrooms.
In a report to the board, Robert Englebaugh of HHSDR said, the high school science labs need to be improved. The study recommended a new layout for the rooms, additional storage and gas and water connections.
“The labs have moved beyond useable function. They need a complete renovation,” Englebaugh told directors.
Finn said the successful companies would now be issued letters of intent to proceed since they have been approved by the board. A job conference would be scheduled at the end of March to allow the companies to mobilize and get started.
Work will begin on the chemistry and biology labs by the end of March. Upgrades are expected to be complete by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. The general science and physics rooms will be finished by mid-fall, he said.
The board will vote on soft costs for the project at its March 15 meeting. Those include architect and engineering fees, asbestos abatement monitoring, permitting and code review. Finn said Tuesday those costs, which include a five-percent contingency, will total $329,568.
The board also asked him to secure a price for a clerk-of-the works to oversee day-to-day operations for the project.
Last month, the board approved a loan agreement and a general obligation note with the state Public School Building Authority to borrow $1,700,000 to pay for renovations and upgrades to the high school science classrooms.