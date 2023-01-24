FLINTON — Glendale School Board authorized a one-time retention bonus for school district employees using Covid-relief funds.
At its recent meeting, directors approved payment of $500 to each full-time employee and $250 for each part-time employee who were actively employed by the district on Dec. 23, 2022 and received a paycheck for that week.
Funding for the gesture will come from the school district’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III allotment.
In a related matter, the board accepted a memorandums of agreement with the Glendale Education Association and the Glendale Education Support Professionals Associations concerning the retention bonuses.
Directors approved hiring an instructor and a long-term substitute teacher for a high school English position.
Crystal Graffius was hired as an English teacher beginning at the start of the 2023-24 school year. She will receive a step 8 salary of $51,542.
James Arnold was hired as a long-term English teacher substitute for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year at an annual salary of $67,392, pro-rated. His employment in the position is retroactive to Jan. 3.
Directors also accepted a resignation for the purpose of retirement from support staff member Carol Sahm.
Resignations were accepted by the board from Shannon Dudurich, assistant junior high volleyball coach; Taylor Jersey, assistant varsity football coach; and Keven Zimmerman, head varsity baseball coach.
Approval was given by directors to athletic volunteers, Taylor Jersey, varsity football; and Megan Krepps, varsity boy’s basketball.