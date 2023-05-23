FLINTON — Glendale School Board recently approved the proposed 2023-24 budget of just over $16 million.
At the board’s recent meeting, directors accepted the balanced budget that calls for both income and expenses in next year’s spending totaling $16,246,561.
In the absence of business Manager Jeff Westover, the board’s finance committee Chairman Rick Gates reviewed information for the spending plan. He said the budget is prepared using the maximum Act 1 inflation index accepted by the board earlier this year.
Directors voted to formally accept the school district’s Act 1 tax index that states directors will not adopt a property tax increase higher than the index rate determined for the district by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
In school districts made up of municipalities in more than one county, the state Department of Education uses a formula to balance the tax rate for each county.
If the proposed millage increase for Clearfield County is adopted by the board, mills will increase 6.31 mills to 122.32 mills and in Cambria County, millage will go up 4.94 mills to 72.84 mills.
“The millage (for both Clearfield and Cambria counties) has been set at the maximum level. The millage rate cannot be increased when the final budget is adopted but it can be decreased if that is what the board chooses to do. We can’t raise taxes later,” Gates said.
Taxes supporting the budget were also approved and will be adopted by the board as part of its votes associated with the final version of the budget at its June 20 meeting.
Those include a $5 per capita tax and Act 511 taxes including a $5 per capita, a $10 local services tax and 0.5 percent each earned income and realty transfer taxes.