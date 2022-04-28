FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved several items dealing with district personnel at its recent meeting. Those included hiring a maintenance supervisor and accepting the resignation for the purpose of retirement from its current Supervisor Charles Chilcote.
Chilcote’s withdrawal is effective Aug. 31.
Stephen Skebeck was hired to serve in the position for the 2022-23 school year at an annual salary of $52,000. He will also serve as the interim maintenance supervisors beginning May 15 through Aug. 31. His annual salary will be pro-rated.
Directors also accepted the resignations for the purpose of retirement from several employees. Professional staff members Margrett Master, Joanne Fedore and Diane O’Shell’s withdrawals from their positions are all effective June 30.
The board hired Diana Ferry and Cynthia Babiak to fill food service department vacancies, effective April 20.