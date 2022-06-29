FLINTON — Glendale School District directors began its recent business meeting by officially welcoming Sean Gildea as the district’s new superintendent.
The board hired Gildea, who previously served as East Allegheny School District’s Director of Education, at a special meeting June 9. He replaces former Superintendent Edward DiSabato who left Glendale to assume the superintendent position at Bellwood Antis School District, Blair County.
Gildea told the board he expected to start working at the district and meeting the staff and community the week of June 26.
Gildea’s official start day is Aug. 15.
The board authorized Gildea as a substitute superintendent at per diem rate based on his annual salary of $115,000 for days worked to July 5.
Gildea was also given the board’s permission to attend the 2022 Superintendent’s Conference in Hershey. Costs to the school district are $1,151 –$975 for registration and $176 for mileage reimbursement.
In other personnel matters, directors accepted resignations from high school instructor Dawn Cunningham and support staff member Nancy Fedor. Cunningham’s withdrawal was effective at the close of the 2021-22 school year and Fedor’s, Sept. 1.
The board approved hiring William Lloyd Max K9 and Security LLC to provide armed security services during the 2022-23 school year as requested by the school district a rate of $25 per hour.
The contract with Fanelli Willet Law Office to provide solicitor service for the 2022-23 school year was approved. The company will charge $135 per hour for general solicitor services and $165 per hour for special legal work.
Scott Thompson was approved by directors as the assistant varsity girl’s basketball coach for the 2022-23 school year.