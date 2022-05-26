FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a new contract with the district’s athletic director.
With a unanimous vote, a pact with John Matchock was authorized. The contract takes effect July 1, 2022 and concludes June 30, 2025.
Under the terms, Matchock will receive $9,200 each of the three years. He will be paid in semi-monthly increments –up from the $8,850 he received annually under the current contract.
The school district also agrees to provide $400 each year to pay game managers for home sporting events.
Directors accepted a resignation request request from part-time paraprofessional staff member Joann Fedora, effective June 30.
Julie Noal was hired by the board as the band front advisor for the 2022-23 school year and Brad O’Hara as biology instructor for the 2022-23 school year at an annual salary of $42,342.
The board tabled hiring a technology education instructor head and assistant girls varsity basketball coaches.