FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a memorandum of understanding with the district’s teacher’s union for compensation for training.
At a recent special meeting, the board authorized the agreement with the Glendale Education Association for its members to receive compensation to attend approved summer in-service trainings offered by the school district and pre-approved individual education plan writing outside of the regular school day. Adoption is contingent on final reviews and approvals by GEA representatives and the school district’s Solicitor Aimee Willett.
Directors also accepted the resignation of the district’s school psychologist Jacqueline Consiglio-Runk, effective June 4. Approval was given to contract with Central Intermediate Unit to provide school psychologist services.
The board also approved Brian Kuhn as 2022-23 head varsity girl’s basketball coach.