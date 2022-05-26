FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a tentative $15 million budget for the 2022-23 school year.
The spending plan is balanced with both income and expenses totaling $15,321,060. The budget has gone up $1,226,082 from the current year’s spending plan.
The proposed budget includes the 5.1 percent Act 1 index rate adopted by the board that states any property tax increase adopted as part of the 2022-23 budget will not be above this amount
Property taxes will be going up this year for both Clearfield and Cambria county taxpayers because of the annual adjustment created by the tax equalization formula used by the state Department of Education to balance assessed property values in a school district comprised of more than one county.
“The millage rates in each county don’t change by the same amount because the assessed values are not an equal 50/50 split between each county,” Business Manager Jeff Westover told the board. “This is because of annual changes in assessed and market values and the rebalancing of the tax rates for each county.”
If the board adopts the budget and the proposed changes to property tax levels, Clearfield County millage real estate tax are going up 8.8 mills to 120.81 and Cambria County’s millage tax will increase 1.77 mills to 70.71.
The board also plans to approve other taxes contributing to the district’s general fund. Those include a $5 each per capita tax and Act 511 per capita tax, a $10 local services tax and 0.5 percent earned income levy and a one-percent realty transfer tax.
“It has been the board’s practice to put the full amount of the index into the tentative budget, then we can dial it back prior to adopting the budget, if warranted,” board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said.