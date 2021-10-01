FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a revised calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
At Tuesday’s meeting, directors authorized adopting a new version of the timetable. The final student day is now Tuesday, May 31.
Students will not be in school Monday, Oct. 4; Friday, Oct. 29; Monday, Jan. 3; and Friday, March 11 for Act 80 teacher inservice days.
Students and staff will not be in school for holidays on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day; Thursday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 30, Thanksgiving; Friday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 31, Christmas; Monday, Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Day; Friday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 21, mid-winter break; Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, Easter; and Monday, May 31, Memorial Day.
Students will be dismissed early on Thursday, Dec. 23; Thursday, April 14; and Friday, April 22.
Make up snow days, if required, will be Friday, Feb. 18; Monday, Feb. 21; Monday, April 18; Wednesday, June 1; Thursday, June 2; Friday, June 3; and Monday, June 6.
Directors also authorized the transfer of maintenance worker Tyler Holes from part-time weekend maintenance to full-time maintenance, effective Oct. 1.
The district’s boy’s basketball boosters club were given permission to utilize the elementary gymnasium on Sundays in October for elementary boys open gyms. The district’s indoor twirlers were given permission to host a baton and dance competition on Saturday, Feb. 26. The district’s jazz band and indoor twirlers were given permission for a jazz band and twirling competition on Saturday, March 19.
The board also entered into a three-year agreement with LogMeIn USA Inc., Boston, Mass., for telephone service at a cost of $2,856.64 for equipment and set up fee and a monthly fee of $1,350.64 for services.
Technology Director Eric Frank reported he received three quotes for the service and this was the least costly. “There is no option to stay on with the service we are currently on past next year,” Frank said.