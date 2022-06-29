FLINTON — Glendale School Board adopted a $15 million 2022-23 budget with a tax increase.
Because Glendale School District is made up of municipalities in both Clearfield and Cambria counties, its tax rate is adjusted annually by the state Department of Education using a formula that equalizes the amount of taxes paid by property owners in both counties.
The millage rate in Clearfield County will increase 4 mills from 112.01 to 116.01 and Cambria County’s millage rate of 68.94 will go down to 67.9.
Business Manager Jeff Westover said the outcome of the formula can be confusing for taxpayers because both counties assess property differently.
“The millage rates in each county don’t change by the same amount because the assessed values are not an equal 50/50 split between each county,” Westover said. “This is because of annual changes in assessed and market values and the rebalancing of the tax rates for each county.”
He told the board the property value and rate of assessment is determined by each county.
“The assessed rates and market value in each county will determine the millage rates. Cambria County has a higher rate of assessed value so the (millage) increase is higher in Clearfield County to bring in the same amount of millage,” he explained.
Clearfield County property owners will see their millage rate increase by four mills next year and Cambria County property owners’ rates will decrease by 1.04 mills because of the assessed property values adopted by each county.
“Cambria County has a higher assessed value than Clearfield County. It takes a lower millage rate to make up an equal share of taxes” Westover said.
He provided an example for a median property value for both counties but cautioned individual taxpayers will experience a higher or lower increase in taxes based on their own property’s value.
He said a median assessed value for a property tax in Clearfield County would pay an additional $33.22 per year while Cambria County taxpayers with a median assessed value would have their taxes reduced by $14.89 annually.
The district’s 2022-23 spending plan is balanced with both income and expenses totaling $15,321,060.
The board also re-enacted the following taxes: a $5 each per capita and Act 511 per capita tax; a $10 local services tax; a 0.5 percent earned income tax; and a one-percent realty transfer tax.
Westover told the board, expenses have increased $1,226,082 from last year’s budget.
Prior to the vote, board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen polled members about a tax increase. Nearly all said they believed some increase was necessary because of increased costs for nearly everything. Most said they believed smaller increases each year would be more easily managed by district taxpayers than one large increase.
“Expenses are up but income is down. Under normal circumstances and in good times, I would like to see the tax index’s full eight mills added but like the other board members I am good with splitting the difference,” Mulhollen said.