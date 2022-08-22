FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a number of personnel items at its recent meeting.
Directors accepted the resignation of Spanish Instructor Veronica Norton. Norton will be released from the district no later than Oct. 5. Her vacancy will be advertised.
The resignation of transportation Aide Cynthia Dick was also approved by the board.
Dr. Gina Macfalls was hired as interim director of special education at a rate of $115 per hour, not to exceed 30 hours, plus mileage. Her start date is Aug. 17.
Andrew M. Klein was approved as an independent special education consultant at a rate of $240 per hour and if needed, assist with testimony preparation at a rate of $480 per hour.
A transfer request from Debra Gregg to fill a paraprofessional vacancy was approved by the board effective Aug. 22.
Directors authorized Nancy Fedor to provide secretarial services on an as-needed basis at a rate of $35 per hour not to exceed 24 hours per week, effective Sept. 1.
The board accepted the resignation of Lindsay Kallas as assistant varsity volleyball coach and Richard Magulick as head junior high boys basketball coach.
Directors authorized hiring Gregg Mazenko as assistant varsity volleball coach, Joseph Salomie as assistant varsity basketball coach, and Thad Francisco as head junior high wrestling coach.
Hiring an assistant junior high wrestling coach was tabled. Athletic Committee Chairman Gary Walstrom said there were no applicants for the position.
Three athletic programs’ volunteers were approved by directors. Jodi Baum, varsity football; Amanda Latish, junior high volleyball; and Raylene Simmers, cheerleading.
Directors discussed a request from resident Sam Venslosky to form a junior high baseball club. The club would be called “Glendale Junior Vikings” and would use uniforms from prior varsity teams owned by the district and practice at the district’s facilities.
The club would play other clubs at surrounding school districts. A vote to establish the club will be taken at a future board meeting.