FLINTON — Glendale School Board accepted the resignations of professional staff members at its recent special meeting.
Directors accepted employment withdrawals from special education instructor Richard Magulick and first grade teacher Shannon King.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 10:04 pm
FLINTON — Glendale School Board accepted the resignations of professional staff members at its recent special meeting.
Directors accepted employment withdrawals from special education instructor Richard Magulick and first grade teacher Shannon King.
Magulick, who recently requested to return to teaching after serving as the special education department supervisor, has a release date no later than Oct. 8.
King will be released by the district no later than Oct. 15. Her position will be advertised.
The board approved adding William Morrison to the 2022-23 substitute instructors’ list.
Also approved by directors was the purchase of Wilson Reading System introductory course and web-based practicums at a cost of $10,887 and the Wilson Reading System introductory set and tests at a cost of $2,105.29.
Both will be paid for using American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II funds.
The materials were recommended by the interim special education director, said Superintendent Sean Gildea. According to information on the company’s website, the program is an intensive literacy program for students in grade two through 12 and adults with word-level deficits.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.