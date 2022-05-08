GLASGOW — A Reade Township man was charged by Ebensburg-based state police after he allegedly assaulted another Reade Township man with a kitchen knife, sending him to UPMC Altoona with a leg wound.
Douglas Wayne Simington Sr., 62, of the 100-block of Sunset Boulevard near the community of Glasgow in Cambria County, was charged by troopers with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony of the 2nd degree; simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both misdemeanors of the second degree, and summary harassment.
Court documents have Simington’s address listed as East Freedom.
According to authorities, a dispute broke out at the Sunset Boulevard residence where Simington allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed another man in the leg, causing a loss of feeling in the extremity and blood loss. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.
Simington told troopers he “snapped” after the other man had allegedly been harassing him all evening, the complaint said.
Simington was arraigned on Wednesday in front of on-call District Judge Susan M. Gindlesperger and released on $35,000 unsecured bail.
A preliminary hearing scheduled May 17 in front of District Judge Michael Zungali in Hastings was continued to June 7 at 1 p.m.