FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved an early contract with its teacher’s union.
With a unanimous vote, directors accepted the five-year pact with the Glendale Education Association at its meeting Tuesday. The agreement takes effect July 1 and expires June 30, 2028. The current contract expires June 30.
Superintendent Sean Gildea said the agreement affects 71 teachers in the school district.
Instructors will receive an increase of 6.5 percent the first year of the contract and 3.6 percent for each of the remaining four years.
Teachers will now pay an additional share of their healthcare premiums, Gildea said.
“Teachers will be paying more per pay in premium share depending on the year of the contract. The cost increases by $10 a month for the first two years of the contract, another $10 a month in the third and fourth years of the contract, and another $10 a month on the final year of the contract for both individual and family coverage,” he explained.
The district and the teacher’s union have been working out the contract’s details since December with formal negotiations occurring at the end of the month of February, he said.
The teacher’s union voted on the pact March 21 and ratified it unanimously, as per its President Larry Putorek, Gildea said.
“The board and union quickly negotiated a fair and appropriate contract. This is a great step forward in supporting the district’s teachers and their dedication to the students of Glendale,” he stated.