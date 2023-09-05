FLINTON — The Glendale Alumni Community Choir is preparing to share its talents with the community in the annual production.
The choir will present its third annual concert on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Glendale High School Auditorium. The school is located at 1466 Beaver Valley Rd., Flinton.
Director Larry Putorek Putore said the choir held its inaugural concert in 2019 but then lost 2020 and 2021 to COVID-19 when large groups were unable to meet. Putorek said approximately 30 singers who are district alumnus, current students and community residents will be performing.
“All of the choir members and myself the director volunteer their time. Members have been working since June and the choir has worked very hard on these pieces. Singers age range from a 10-year-old to people in their 70s. We hope to have a full house and to enrich the community with our gift of song,” Putorek said.
Many of the choir’s members have told him they like performing in a group but don’t have a venue for their talents.
“Many of the choir have told me they participate because they enjoy singing. They like the experience of making music with their friends and neighbors. For many, it’s a time to them to see each other. Unfortunately, there aren’t many church choirs in the area anymore, and this is a nice substitute that allows them to perform for a supportive community and engage the audience through song.”
Putorek said the program is approximately 40 minutes long. “We will be performing 10 songs this year. We start off with the national anthem. We then have songs ranging in style from an upbeat Swahili piece called ‘Kuimba!’, a beautiful sacred piece in Latin that is part Gregorian Chant and part traditional choral, a Hebrew piece called ‘Ose Shalom’ as well as a Native American prayer called ‘Now I Walk in Beauty’. We will round out the program with a few gospel-style pieces, and light and bouncy opener called ‘All My Heart Shall Sing With Joy’ and are closing the concert with a beautiful setting of ‘How Great Thou Art/Majesty’. This concert is sure to please audiences of all ages,” he explained.
There is no charge for admission; however an offering will be taken. Putorek said funds collected are used to purchase the choir’s music for upcoming seasons.
Following the concert there will we will have a reception with light refreshments, cookies and punch, in the lobby.