FLINTON — After a several year hiatus, Glendale Jr./Sr. High School revived its Academic Decathlon team.
Coached by chemistry instructor Nancy Gobert and mathematics instructor Daphne Pusey, the nine-member team has been showing off its knowledge and skills at various competitions around the state.
Academic Decathlons are 10-event competitions on the topics of math, science, history, economics, literature, art, music, speech, interviews and essays.
“Each year the competition centers on a theme,” Gobert said. “The theme for 2022-23 is the American Revolution. This means the team learned how the American Revolution shaped history, art, music, literature and the other subjects.”
The contest is a team competition. Each team consists of nine students with ranging grade point averages. The honors division has students with an unweighted GPA of 3.8 or higher. The scholastic division is for students with an unweighted GPA of 3.2-3.79 and the varsity division is for students with an unweighted GPA of less than 3.2 percent. Each team is composed of three students for each divisions.
Gobert said she and Pusey wanted to restore the Academic Decathlon team because they believed it would benefit both participating students and future team members.
“Academic Decathlon looks great on college applications. It is a nationally recognized academic competition. Also, students who compete in it tend to be very prepared for success in college,” she explained.
“Students have a chance to meet students from other competing school districts and have a great time while they are learning,” she noted. “It is an opportunity for them to use their brains to win medals and trophies.”
Glendale’s Academic Decathlon team has been very successful, she said. Glendale’s team competed in the district competition at Penns Valley High School, Spring Mills, and a number of team members brought home medals.
The team is made up of Jocelyn Mooney, Grace Williams, Grace Kozak, Mason Peterson, Dravin Beatty, Jillian Taylor, Minyhah Easterling, David Frowner, Casey Kuhn and Bree Kuhn.
“Our students made us Viking proud at the district meet at Penns Valley,” Gobert said.
Team members won the following medals: Easterling, bronze in literature; Beatty, bronze in economics and silver in science; Kozak, bronze in literature, silver in musics and bronze in interview; Mooney, bronze in speech, silver in music and silver in math; Taylor, silver in interview and bronze in math; and Williams, bronze in music.