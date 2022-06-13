GLEN RICHEY — The Glen Richey Summer Festival and Cruise In was held Saturday, June 4 at the Glen Richey Firehall.
The event was attended by members of the community who came to listen to the musical entertainment and look over the cars and vendors.
The cruise in had 23 cars, trucks and motorcycles registered along with one race car registered. Organizers thank all who brought their vehicles.
Two food vendors were present, Down River Concessions and Stromboliland.
Organizers reported the vendors were added so fire company members could attend, enjoy the day and not have to work as hard as they did during the 2021 festival since no chicken barbecue was held.
The event also had nine additional vendors selling items including lemonade, Nail Street, Pink Zebra, Mary Kay, wreaths, painted sports and car themed rocks, wooden items, jewelry, key chains and custom decorated candles. Organizers thanked all the vendors attending.
The festival had several different types of entertainment through out the day. There were demonstrations from Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit, Lynne Norris Workout Warriors who performed Zumba, ABC Martial Arts with Barb Haversack and her students. Musical entertainment was provided by Joe Quick, Heather Olson and The Moore Brothers. Organizers thanked everyone who provided entertainment for the event.
Entertainment sponsors included Robbins Lumber, Moena Restaurant, Pine Grove Nursery, Rod and Bonnie Miller and Bud and Eva McKee.
A basket raffle featuring three large items and 33 smaller items was held. Organizers thanked all businesses that donated items. Businesses that made donations were located in Clearfield, Dubois, LaJose, Woodland, Curwensville, Kylertown, Tipton and Altoona.
The festival and cruise in raised more than $1,600. The money will be used to help the fire company purchase items it needs and help with expenses associated with the park and ball field.
Organizers thanked Paul and Shirley Snyder, Mark and Janice Merat, Ed Howell, Bob Rummings Sr., Bud and Eva McKee, George Clark and the Hyde Fire Police.
Planning has begun for next year’s festival to be held in June 2023.
Information about the Glen Richey Fire Co. is available on its Facebook page at Glen Richey Station 7.
The company is looking for volunteers and emergency medical technicians. Those who are interested can contact Paul Snyder at 814-236-3046, Fire Chief Justin Kanouff or any fire company member. Members are also needed for the fire company auxiliary. For additional information contact Shirley Snyder at 814-236-3046.
Glen Richey Recreational Park has recently added a new piece of playground equipment. Kids and their parents are invited to visit the park and enjoy the playground.