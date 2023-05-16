GLEN RICHEY — The second annual Glen Richey Summer Festival and Car Cruzin is being held Saturday, May 20, at the Glen Richey firehall at 86 Fire House Rd., Glen Richey. Hours for the event are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The car cruzin is open to anything with wheels. Cars, motorcycles, tractors, lawn mowers, golf carts, race cars or any vehicle is welcome to enter. Registration fee is $10 per entry. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and lasts the whole day this year. The show will not be judged.
Organizer Eva McKee said, “Participants may come and go as owners please. Participants are welcome to stay all day, come in later in the afternoon or even leave and come back. Those who leave and come back will not be charged to enter the show again. This is a time for owners to come and show off your wheels. Anything on wheels, new, old or works in progress are welcome.”
There will be 15 craft vendors, concessions and a smashed lemonade stand. Vendors are Down River Concessions, Stromboli Land and MJ’s Concessions.
Craft vendors will have a variety of items such as keychains, hand-painted decorative rocks, Colorstreet, pretzels, baked goods, jewelry, candles, cups, freshies, hand-painted glass blocks, soy melts, crocheted items, hard tac candy, book art and more.
Fire equipment and emergency vehicles will be on display throughout the day.
There will be raffles and a 50/50.
There will be free entertainment throughout the day. Brandon Giuffre will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; ABC Martial Arts and Instructor Barb Haversack will provide a Korean Tang Soo Do demonstration from 1:30-2 p.m.; Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band will perform from 2-4 p.m.; and Lynne Norris’ Workout Warriors will offer a Zumba demonstration from 4-4:30 p.m.
Nostalgia, a jazz band, will perform from 4:30-6:30 p.m.; and Hitchcock Railway will perform from 7-9 p.m. A firework’s display will end the festival at approximately 9 p.m.
“The entertainment was made possible by so many sponsors. They include Appalachian Wood Products, Pine Grove Nursery, TMP Manufacturing, Pro-Formance Fuel Injection Services, Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post 842 and Pennsylvania Grain Products,” McKee said.
The event is open to everyone. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and plan to stay for the day.
“We had great community support from many different businesses in the area this year. We live in a great community that supports not only us but many other organizations,” McKee said, adding, “The 2022 festival was held in June. It was a great success. However due to some scheduling conflicts we needed to move it to May. Plans are to make this a yearly event held in May,” she said.
Proceeds from the event benefits Glen Richey Fire Co., the Glen Richey Playground and ballfields.
Additional information is available on Glen Richey Station 7’s Facebook page.