GLEN RICHEY — A Glen Richey family is opening a Halloween display to the community for walkthroughs on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30.
A large mildly spin-tingling display is located in their yard and porch at 2499 Clearfield-Glen Richey Hwy. just beyond the Glen Richey Firehall. Parking is available next door at 2527 Clearfield-Glen Richey Hwy.
“We have a cemetery with a grave digger and quite a few spooky animatronics. There is also a 12-foot skeleton, lots of lights, lasers and inflatables,” homeowner Patti Moore said, adding “It’s a little bit insane but we really do love Halloween. It’s our favorite holiday.”
Moore said spectators are welcome. They should follow directional signs and markers encouraging them to visit the display in their yard and the home’s porch and deck. Children will receive treat bags.
She said the family has dedicated any donations it receives to its goal of establishing a brick and mortar bookstore, The Bookstore Next Door, in a building beside their home.
There will also be books for sale with proceeds also earmarked for the book store. Children’s books range from $1 to $6. Adult fiction is $3 to $5, unless specified.
Currently, Moore said they have an online store where they sell books to schools and teachers using Facebook Marketplace under the name “mixnevey.”
“Our ultimate goal is to help teachers with limited or small budgets. It’s important that kids have access to books” Moore said.
She said the family recently moved to Clearfield County from York County. She hopes to soon have an opportunity to reach out to local school districts and teachers.