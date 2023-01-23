CURWENSVILLE — General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club welcomed Singer Brenda Weber to provide entertainment at its recent meeting.
Weber sang a variety of her favorite songs at the meeting held at the Curwensville Community Center. Sharon Aaron read a poem.
General business was conducted. Secretary Alida Wingard read a thank-you note from Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville., for the club’s participation in the tree decorating contest. The design was spearheaded by Sherry Vokes with help from Margie Anderson and Sandy Buhler. A total of 14 trees were decorated and displayed on the property.
Fine arts committee Chairwoman Anderson distributed forms with information regarding the upcoming fine arts contest. Entries are due at the club’s February meeting.
Club Chairwoman Rhonda Sheeder accepted items for Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s and Curwensville Area Elementary School’s comfort closets and Ridgview’s and Park Avenue Towers’ residents.
Several club members are sewing clothing protectors as part of the president’s project. These will be distributed by Eileen Shearer.
Members were updated on several issues that will be discussed at a future meeting.
No meeting will be held in January. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center.
The program will be safe driving presented by representatives from the state Department of Transportation.