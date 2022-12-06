CURWENSVILLE — General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club met recently at Irvin Manor.
Twenty-two members and guests enjoyed a tour and historical information shared by Jennifer Tubbs.
At the meeting that followed, the group reviewed a letter from Young People Who Care, requesting a donation.
The pattern was shared for the clothing protectors that members will be making for veterans. Sewers from outside the group are also welcome to help with the project.
It was noted Trunk or Treat at Curwensville Area Elementary School was a success. Member Shaina Franson reported more than 700 children attended. It was reported the financial reality fair sponsored by CNB Bank was also very successful with students from five school districts participating.
Thanks was expressed to club members who helped to decorate the corner of State and Filbert streets for Christmas and those who helped at the club’s craft show and flea market during Home for the Holidays.
New member Alyssa Lumadue was welcomed.