HOUTZDALE — After about a month in business, Keashna and Tom Mcgee already have plans for the future.
Get Pork’D, located at 700 Good St., Houtzdale, offers barbecue food for the community. With its opening, Keashna accomplishes her dream of running a restaurant.
“The building sat empty for so long, and I always wanted to have my own restaurant,” she stated.
She felt Houtzdale needed something new, particularly an eatery open on Sundays and Mondays.
“You can get pizza, burgers, hoagies anywhere. You have to travel to State College or Philipsburg in order to get any type of barbecue around here,” she said. “We’ve sold out pretty much every single day that we’ve been open, which we kind of expected because it’s new.”
The establishment is mostly carry-out. However, people may eat at the site in a tent. The business is hoping to add a more permanent structure in the future.
“Our goal is to have televisions out here by next year and have it actually built in,” Keashna said.
In the summertime, they hope to have events such as cornhole tournaments, music bingo and pig roasts.
Her menu shifts in the winter.
“We have a huge smoker outside, and there’s not going to be much of that going on in the winter time. Of course, I’ll always have my barbecue chicken; I’ll always have my pulled pork. But the ribs will have to go down to like just on the weekends because that’s going to be a whole new endeavor.”
Everything created in the building is made from scratch. The restaurant does take advance orders.
“When we have it, we have it. When it’s gone, it’s gone, because of it being made from scratch,” Keashna stated.
She plans to keep the business family-run.
“It’s just a very personable place. Everybody can come here and feel like they’re at home. We’re family and friends ran,” she said. “We all just do our thing, pull together and make it work.”