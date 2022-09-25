Let me be up front about this. I like pumpkin spice — but only if there is pumpkin involved.
That may be a strange statement to some, but if you check the ingredients listings on many of the foods that are labeled ‘pumpkin spice’ — you won’t find any pumpkin, only the spice.
Since August, grocery store shelves and some restaurant menus have been inundated with pumpkin spice-flavored food choices. Beverages, desserts, cereals — pretty much if you can name it, there is a pumpkin spice-flavored variety. Some are good and some, well let’s just say they are not my favorites.
Most commercially-produced pumpkin pie spice contains a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice and ginger. The smell of pumpkin pie spice instantly reminds you of fall and holiday baking.
Most pumpkin pies, cakes, cookies, breads and rolls include a measurement of pumpkin pie spice because when combined with pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice provides a wonderful deep and complex flavor.
The recipe I am sharing today combines both pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice plus some cinnamon, both in the bars and the crunchy topping.
This mash-up recipe takes two fall favorite desserts, snickerdoodle cookies with their crunchy, spicy and sweet glaze and moist and richly spiced pumpkin bread and combines them into one tasty bar.
This recipe is so simple to make and has a short baking. The bars are good warm or cooled. They can be dressed up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream or eaten plain. Either way, they are delicious.
Pumpkin
Snickerdoodle Bars
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar, divided
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan by greasing it or spraying it with non-stick cooking spray.
Stir together 1/4 cup granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Set aside until the dough is mixed.
In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter, the remaining granulated and brown sugars, using an electric mixer, until light and fluffy. Add the pumpkin, vanilla extract and milk. Mix another minute to thoroughly combine.
Whisk together the flour, the remaining cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt. Stir into the pumpkin/butter/sugar mixture until the dry ingredients are incorporated and a dough forms. Pour the dough into the baking pan and spread evenly to cover.
Sprinkle the top with the cinnamon-sugar mixture.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean. Do not overbake the bars or they will not be soft and moist. The bars can be served warm or cold.