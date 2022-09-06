Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.98/g Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 40.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.

