GARY N. TONER
Gary Neldon Toner Sr., 52, of Clearfield died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1969 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Dean Toner and Sylvia (Swope) Toner who survives.
Gary was a rock music enthusiast and enjoyed gaming. He loved his family, grandchildren, and dog, Sandy.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy (Giser) Toner; his mother, Sylvia Toner; two sons, Gary Toner Jr. and wife Karleigh, and Nicholas Dean Toner and fiance Cassie; a daughter, Shirley Toner and significant other Chalmer Spencer; nine grandchildren; a brother, Jim Toner and wife Cindy; a sister, Cindy Gardner and husband Greg; and an uncle, Pete Swope.
A service will be held at the convenience of the family.
