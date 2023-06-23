GRAMPIAN — The Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. was recognized as the 2023 citizen of the year Thursday evening.
The award is given annually during the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming to a deserving individual or organization. The recipient is chosen by the Grampian Lions Club, the award’s sponsor.
The plaque the fire company receives reads, “In recognition of dedicated and outstanding community service.”
During the announcement leading up to the presentation, club representative Jim Bennett said, “This year’s award goes to a group of men and women who have dedicated themselves to protecting and providing service to their community.”
He said the company is always ready to respond to help those in the Grampian community and its members perform their duties without second thoughts for their personal safety.
“When called to a burning structure, they respond without hesitation. Sometimes they are called on to enter that burning building to rescue a person who is unable to do so or a family’s pet. They respond to traffic accidents where they may need to free a person who is trapped or administer medical care such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation or first aid until an ambulance arrives,” Bennett said.
In addition to fires and crashes, the fire company helps the community in various ways. “They respond to brush fires, downed electrical wires and removed downed trees from the roadway to make driving safer. Other duties include setting up Life Flight landing zones and traffic control for flooded roadways, accidents and highway safety,” he noted.
The company also assists residents with flooded basements and maintains Grampian Community Park and manages its rentals. Annually it hosts the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming’s fireman’s parade, assists with Grampian’s Memorial Day services and provides traffic control for the festival’s community Bible school.
Fire Chief Jim Carns Jr. said he was very surprised when Bennett announced the fire company as the 2023 award recipient. “This is truly an honor. It is great to be recognized by the community for all the time and effort members put in,” Carns said.
He said the company currently has about 50 members. “They may not all respond to every call but what the company does isn’t done by four or five people. It’s a group effort.”
The fire company’s relief association secretary and Trustee Linda McCall said, “It is very nice to be appreciated by the community.”
Assistant fire chief and relief association President Adam Redden said, “This is a huge surprise. It’s a great honor and it means the world to me because our members have worked their butts off to get the fire company back on track and going again.”