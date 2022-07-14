CHESTER HILL — The Presqueisle Street Bridge, which has been shut down for about three years, was once again a topic of discussion at a recent Chester Hill Borough meeting.
The bridge, which connects Philipsburg Borough, Centre County and Chester Hill Borough in Clearfield County was closed by the state Department of Transportation in March 2019 as testing by PennDOT revealed the steel is becoming brittle during low temperatures, which could cause cracking under loading.
At an August 2019 Philipsburg Borough Council meeting, it was revealed PennDOT thought it could take “at least 6 to 8 years” before a new bridge is installed. The steel truss bridge was originally constructed in 1940.
Representatives from the state Department of Transportation appeared at a recent Chester Hill Borough meeting to discuss the potential future of the bridge.
“We’re not at the point where we made a decision or are ready to make a decision,” said Randy Albert, adding this just starts up conversations.
Albert noted there are no program funds currently available for the bridge. He said going after infrastructure funds would be a possibility.
PennDOT representatives said the bridge could remain in PennDOT’s care or the structure turned over to the municipalities. Returning ownership to the municipalities, according to Albert, has pros and cons.
“There are advantages fiscally to that, but there are disadvantages fiscally to that from your standpoint,” Albert said. “You would own a bridge, and bridges cost a lot of money. Eventually they’ll need to be worked on.”
Previously, both Philipsburg Borough and Chester Hill Borough decided to let the bridge stay with PennDOT for potential replacement in the future.
The bridge itself is assigned to Clearfield County, the representatives said. However, Centre County is on the other side and agreed to be a participant, assisting in the search for additional funds and being a part of the planning process.
“Right now, you have the attention of Clearfield County, Centre County, Centre County Metropolitan Planning Organization and north central planning region as well as PennDOT, so it’s time to come to a decision or to work towards a decision now that you have the attention of so many,” the representatives said.
Council did not take any action regarding the bridge at their recent meeting, according to the secretary.