HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board heard the district is seeking some young women who are interested in playing soccer.
The board recently heard the junior high girl’s soccer program is in danger of being canceled for the 2022-23 school year because of low numbers of athletes.
Both the seventh and eighth grades class sizes are smaller than average for the district and have fewer girls than boys. Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger expressed his concerns the board may have to move forward with canceling junior high girls soccer because there will not be enough players. He said six girls are signed up to participate.
Director Rachel Perea said she believed at a minimum, nine to 12 players are needed.
Dr. Zesiger said he has been talking up the program in the community.
“We are looking for students who want to play or be part of things. This is a last-ditch effort. The board will have to decide (the future of the program) in a couple weeks. This is just about numbers,” he explained.
He said the board could explore cooperating with other school districts to give interested athletes an opportunity to play soccer.
“That would keep something afloat. I would advocate it for the short-term and not the long-term,” Dr. Zesiger said.