MADERA — The future of Bigler Township’s police department could be in jeopardy.
Chairman R. Philbert Myers this week told the board that the township has not received a single application for the full-time police officer position.
Part-time officer Lucas Butler is the sole officer in the department. Myers said Butler, who has a full-time job elsewhere, is doing the best he can to protect the community. During the supervisors’ reorganizational meeting, Butler was appointed interim chief until someone is hired.
“We have not gotten any bites,” Myers said of the open post.
The board opted to advertise the position again and then make a decision on the department’s future at its February meeting.
“(If we don’t get a candidate) We will have to start the process of shutting the department down. It is costing us money,” Myers said, adding there are numerous costs associated with having the department functioning even if there aren’t a full slate of officers in place.
He said it is likely if the department doesn’t secure a candidate soon, Ramey Borough, which contracts with the township to provide police protection, will drop out.
“The department will not be affordable without Ramey’s contribution,” he said.
Myers said following the meeting, he does not want to have to dismantle the department, but the township may be left with no other options.
“I don’t want to see it shut down. I fought tooth and nail to get it started,” he explained.
In December, township Solicitor John Sobel announced the township had separated from former Chief Robert Kelly who served less than a year in the position. According to published reports, Sobel said he could not comment further on the reason for Kelly’s dismissal, except to say the supervisors had thoroughly investigated the matter prior to taking action.
Myers said there were three disciplinary actions prior to Kelly’s termination by the board.
Kelly was appointed chief in January 2022. He filled a spot left open when the prior chief, Tim O’Leary, resigned in October 2021.