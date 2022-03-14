PHILIPSBURG — A future culvert replacement project may create a lengthy detour for Rush Township residents in the area of state Route 504.
David Galeone of McCormick Taylor, Inc. discussed the state Department of Transportation project that would most likely occur in July 2024, unless funding becomes available sooner allowing for a 2023 start date.
The culvert is located about a mile east of Philipsburg Elementary School, Galeone said. The plan is to replace the steel arch culvert with a concrete box. A contractor would work round the clock to finish the project in two weeks.
There would be a temporary road built dedicated for emergency access, Galeone stated. If a call comes through, a barricade would be taken down to allow emergency personnel through.
Assistant Roadmaster Duane Couturiaux asked why residents couldn’t use the temporary road. Galeone said the road will be gravel and have steep slopes. To create a road for public use, the temporary road design would need to change.
The intended detour would take drivers on Beaver Road to Alt US 220, eventually hooking in with US 322. The PennDOT detour is a sign detour limited to state roads, Galeone noted. There may be faster routes using township roads.
Couturiaux stated that a detour on township roads would still be significant.
“I don’t live out there anymore, but I’d feel for the people that live directly across from that,” he said.
Upon hearing the project start date could potentially be as early as 2023, township Engineer Michelle Merrow noted the township will soon start a project on Casanova Road. The project will begin this summer, but the full depth reclamation may continue through next spring.
She stated the township plans to close Casanova Road between the spur and Black Moshannon at certain times. Merrow believes there is also a low-volume road project upcoming on Benner Run Road.
Should the state and township project overlap for some reason, Merrow asked for coordination across the board, which Galeone indicated wouldn’t be a problem.
“I just would like to make sure that we’re all coordinating together, so we don’t have a larger access problem,” Merrow said, “because one of our requirements is that we be able to get vehicles into Black Moshannon State Park and maintain constant access to the campground and to the park rangers out there.”