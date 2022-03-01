ERIE — Bishop Donald W. Trautman, STD, SSL, retired bishop of the Diocese of Erie, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s at Asbury Ridge, Erie.
Public visitation will begin on Sunday, March 6, at 1:30 p.m. with the reception of the body at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th St., Erie, and will continue until 6 p.m. A public memorial Mass in the presence of the body will begin at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, followed by Vigil Prayers.
The funeral Mass for Bishop Trautman will be celebrated at St. Peter Cathedral, 10th and Sas-safras streets, Erie, on Monday, March 7, at 1 p.m. Seating in the cathedral is limited due to the ongoing renovations and the funeral will be open only to clergy and invited guests.
Bishop Lawrence T. Persico will preside at both the memorial Mass and the funeral Mass. A link to
livestreams of both Masses will be found at www.Eriercd.org.
Bishop Trautman will be interred in the crypt of St. Peter Cathedral following the funeral Mass.