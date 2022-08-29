AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park is offering programs for everyone this Labor Day weekend. Topics will range from antler scoring, butterfly tagging, stargazing and pontoon boat rides.
Saturday, Sept. 3, the program Measuring and Scoring Antlers will be presented from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants will discover how deer and elk antlers grow, what conditions make for the largest antlers, and how to measure them. They can practice measuring elk antlers and get some reference sheets to take home. The program is best for middle-school aged kids through adults. Participants should meet in the Wildlife Center’s classroom.
Visitors are invited to catch the monarch migration in action! The popular Monarch Watch Butterfly Tagging program returns from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, and again from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. Participants will start indoors with a presentation on the migration and natural history of monarchs, then take a short walk to catch, tag and release butterflies. Aerial nets will be provided. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and be prepared to walk through fields. The tagging portion of the program will not take place if there is damp or rainy weather Saturday or Monday. All ages are welcome to participate and should meet in the park’s Wildlife Center’s classroom.
On Saturday evening, visitors can admire the wonder of the night sky with astronomy and stargazing programs. Start the evening at the campground’s amphitheater for September Skies of Sinnemahoning from 8-8:30 p.m. to learn about constellations, planets and other night sky sightings visible throughout the month. The program is open to visitors of all ages, including those not staying in the campground.
New stargazing knowledge can then be tested at the Wildlife Viewing Area with the September Stargazing program from 8:45-9:45 p.m. Participants will experience the wonder of the park at night through a laser-guided tour of the night sky. Telescopes will be available if weather permits.
The park is pleased to offer two days of pontoon tours during the holiday weekend. Pontoon tours of the Stevenson Dam will run on Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5, from 9-10:15 a.m., 10:30-11:45 a.m., and noon to 1:15 p.m. both days. Participants can join park staff for a fun and informative 85-minute program, cruising the shoreline of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir in search of wildlife. There is no fee for interpretive pontoon boat tours, but donations are requested to help defray expenses. Seating is limited. Registration is not required but is strongly recommended. Participants should meet at the park’s Lake Day Use Area.
Pioneer Skills is back on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 2-3 p.m. Participants can try their hands at the old-fashioned skills of using a quill pen, making and tasting butter, and playing historical games. Materials are provided to all ages. Participants should meet at pavilion No. 1 of the park’s 40 Maples Day Use Area.
Also Sunday, at the campground’s amphitheater, participants can learn about the Austin Dam Disaster from 8-9:45 p.m. A short talk will be given by the park naturalist, followed by the documentary, “The Austin Dam Disaster” narrated by Willie Nelson. Participants will learn about one of the most dramatic dam failures in the United States and how it affected the local and national communities. The movie’s runtime is 90-minutes. The program is open to all visitors, even those not staying in the campground.
Registration for a program or more information is available by visiting the online state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those needing assistance with online registration should call the park’s office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Those needing accommodations to participate in state park activities due to a disability should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.