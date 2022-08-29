SINNEMAHONING STATE PARK

Pontoon tours of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir at Sinnemahoning State Park will be given Sunday and Monday. Reservations are suggested.

 Submitted

AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park is offering programs for everyone this Labor Day weekend. Topics will range from antler scoring, butterfly tagging, stargazing and pontoon boat rides.

Saturday, Sept. 3, the program Measuring and Scoring Antlers will be presented from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants will discover how deer and elk antlers grow, what conditions make for the largest antlers, and how to measure them. They can practice measuring elk antlers and get some reference sheets to take home. The program is best for middle-school aged kids through adults. Participants should meet in the Wildlife Center’s classroom.

