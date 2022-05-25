CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Recreation Area will host a weekend full of Memorial Day activities.
Curwensville Lake Authority Secretary Susan Williams said, “Visitors to Curwensville Lake will enjoy the great outdoors and some special opportunities this weekend.”
The beach and the swimming area is now open seven days a week. Saturday, May 28, the “Wheels at the Lake” Car and Bike Show is being held by the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education Chinklacamoose Chapter. All funds raised will benefit Clearfield County Special Olympics, event Co-Chairman Tobey Wingard said.
The show will be held rain or shine and will feature classic and antique motorcycles and vehicles.
Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Judging will be performed from noon to 3 p.m. Three prizes will be awarded in each of 13 classes along with two best in show trophies.
Food vendors will be on site. There will also be raffles and a basket auction.
Wingard invited residents to attend. “Come out and enjoy the show and the day at the lake,” he said.
For additional information call Chairman Denny Barrett at 814-577-5916 or Wingard at 814-553-5196.
Monday, May 30, the lake’s sprinklers will be on to allow kids to cool off. A sand sculpture competition will be held from 1-3 p.m. The beach’s concession area will be open all weekend.
For campers with reservations, a scavenger hunt will be ongoing in the campground. There will be chances to win special prizes, Williams said. A special craft will be offered Sunday, May 29 for younger campers. For additional information visit the lake’s website, curwensvillelake.com or find its Facebook page. Reservations and questions can be directed to the lake office/camp store at 814-236-2320.