For all of you who have done this for years, I applaud you. I am new to this packing a lunch thing.
For nearly as long as we have been married — 42 years in July — my husband has driven truck over the road. Although he stayed east of the Mississippi River, he did not pack a lunch because he often left home either Sunday afternoon or in the very early hours of Monday morning and didn’t return until Friday afternoon or evening. Snacks he took along with him, but seldom anything substantial.
In December, just before Christmas, he retired from that position and was home only about a month when he decided he needed to seek another job. His new job is local, meaning he packs a lunch each day that he works.
He likes sweets, although he would tell you he doesn’t require them. Recently I found a recipe that I thought he would like. It showcases fruit sandwiched between two buttery-sweet, flakey crusts.
I am sharing that recipe today. It couldn’t be easier to prepare and everyone who has eaten Fruit Crumble Bars has really enjoyed them.
My family liked them so much that I have baked the recipe twice in recent weeks using a different fruit filling each time. The first time, I used the last of the blueberries I bought last summer in support of the Clearfield Swimming Pool and froze for later use.
Last weekend I made the same recipe with a strawberry filling — equally as yummy.
Fruit Crumble Bars call for ingredients I have on hand all the time, such as flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, butter, salt and a single egg. The fresh fruit gets tossed with some lemon juice, some cornstarch and a bit more granulated sugar. The blueberries I didn’t process, I just poured them out of the freezer container into the mixing bowl, but the strawberries I hulled and chopped into same size pieces as the largest blueberries.
I think this recipe is a great base. The fruits can be switched up, depending on what is in season or what your family enjoys. I think it would be delicious with peaches, cherries or any soft fruit.
For those of you that have rhubarb growing in your gardens and enjoy eating it, I think this recipe could make good use of it.
You probably would need to experiment a bit to get the amounts of sugar and cornstarch right, but I think it would work.
Fruit Crumble Bars
Crust:
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup cold butter or margarine
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and great a 9-by-13-2-inch baking pan. If desired you can also line the baking pan with parchment paper for ease in transferring the bars and cutting them.
In a large mixing bowl or the bowl of a food processor, mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Use a pastry blender or two forkers to cut the butter into the mixture or pulse the butter with the dry ingredients in the food processor just until the butter is incorporated.
Transfer half of the crust into the prepared baking pan. The dough will be crumbly. Pat the dough down firmly until the crust is uniform thickness.
Filling:
- 5 cups of fruit, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 4 teaspoons cornstarch
- Juice of a lemon
Toss the fruit with the sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice until well coated. Scatter the fruit mixture evenly on top of the crust in the baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining crust mixture evenly over top of the fruit.
Bake for 45 minutes or until the topping is golden and the fruit is bubbly along the edges of the pan.
Remove the pan from the oven and allow the bars to cool completely before cutting. Makes approximately 24 small bars.