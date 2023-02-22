Fresh Beginning officially launched their mission of helping to create a better life for local residents and families on Wednesday.
Located at 8904 Clearfield Curwensville Hwy., Clearfield, the organization was founded to assist those struggling with mental health and substance abuse through counseling and outpatient services.
Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Bellefonte, was welcomed. Thompson supported a federal grant used to help start up the service. He congratulated staff for putting together a successful funding application.
“You earned that grant. It is a lot of work pursing community facilities direct funding. Congratulations to you and your team. Well done and well deserved. The project stands on its own. Once we support them, the applications are scrutinized. There is a lot of competition for this funding,” he explained.
He said Fresh Beginning can provide the means to help many.
“Problem solving is a team sport. This county comes together whenever it has an issue to face.”
He also shared concerns the recent spiraling inflation could serve as a trigger for residents who are already struggling with abuse or mental health issues. “The cost of everything going up compounds the stress for people living with addiction. Fresh Beginning will teach them how to cope,” he said.
Dr. Keith Miller, former president of Lock Haven University, said Fresh Beginning is an opportunity to address grass roots needs.
“This will provide a holistic approach to personal wellness. The worst thing for people who have drug, alcohol or mental health issues is making a transition into jobs and life. We hope this facility can fill some of the gaps in this region. Everything that is done here will be in cooperation with other organizations and partnerships. There are great people in this community who are impassioned about the well-being of everyone else.”
Fresh Beginning’s clinical Director Barbara Kephart said, “Our agenda is to help those who are in need for the first time or those who have been on the path. Rural America has unique needs when it comes to drug, alcohol or mental health services. They require accessibility, availability, affordability and acceptability. We want to normalize taking care of one’s whole self including mental health.”
Kephart also emphasized Fresh Beginning will work with everyone regardless of their ability to pay and all counseling and services is confidential.
“This is a safe space to share experiences whether its someone on their first step or they have been on a journey. We are glad to accept all in Fresh Beginning.”
The office, which has seven employees, is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily to provide counseling and services for children and adults. Evening hours are being considered with hours to be determined.
The telephone number is 814-205-4077. The website is www.freshbbhs.org. The facility has a Facebook page and is on Instagram.