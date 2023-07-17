Frenchville Picnic

Crowds were on hand at this year’s annual Frenchville Picnic in Frenchville over th the weekend to enjoy family, friends, food and fun.

 Northern Moshannon Cluster of Erie Roman Catholic Diocese

FRENCHVILLE — Amy Rowles, office manager for Moshannon Catholic Churches that include St. Mary of the Assumption, St. Severin and Ss. Peter & Paul, announced the numerous winners of items available at the Frenchville Picnic held this past weekend.

  • Cervical Support Pillow – Loye Smarsh
  • Cervical Support Pillow –Emily Bonanno
  • CNB Gift Basket – Joe Robinson
  • CNB Kids Gift Basket – Marlene Bonanno
  • Ruger Backpack, Turkey Call & Hats – Devin Martell
  • Knife, Turkey Call & Hats – Marty Gormont
  • Craftsman Socket Set – Kristi English
  • Wall Clock – Chance Thomas
  • Patriotic Throw Pillows – Rebecca Anderson
  • Cat Dump Truck & Skid Steer – Todd Martin
  • Barbie Camping Set – Marty Gormont
  • Picnic Cooler w/$25.00 Walmart Gift Card – Cathy Verost
  • $50 Hometown Market Gift Card – Nancy Hoover
  • American Soldier Wind Chimes – Cindy Weaver
  • 20” Red BMX Bike – Jenny Miller
  • 20” Purple BMX Bike – Tammy Hugney
  • Hammock, Ear Buds & Battery Lights – Mary Peters
  • Bigfoot Blanket, USB Cord & Battery Lights – Anthony Bonanno
  • $25 Rural King Gift Card – Gina Heichel
  • $50 Lowes Gift Card – Lisa Picard
  • $50 Walmart Gift Card & Mario Kart RC Racer – Todd Martin
  • Gas Grill – Julie Billotte
  • Power XL Air Fryer – Gloria Maines
  • Hot Wheels Shark Beach Battle – Dakota Abbott
  • Radio Controlled Jeep Wrangler 4X4 – Betsy McCann
  • Barbie Pop-Up Camper, Florist & Cutie Reveal – John Tuorinsky
  • Mr. Coffee 12 Cup Coffee Pot – Diann Bastardi
  • Cast Iron Pan Combo – Brittany Rowles
  • Towel, Princess Doll & Disney Sketch Game – Ella Gardner
  • Towel, Foam Shooter & Talking Car – Wayne Josephson
  • Vortex Hunter Bow – Lynn Husted
  • Can Slam Game & Bubbles – Mike English
  • 2 Nights in Glamping Tent or Small Cabin at Lauders Campground – Skyler Quick
  • DIY & Tool Assortment – Karen Belin
  • Concrete Chicken – Mary Ann Crites
  • DelGrosso Summer Basket – Mike Biggans
  • $500 winner – Jere Hedricks
  • $300 winner – Debbie Rougeux
  • $200 winner – Ella Gardner
  • $100 winners – Kathy Anderson, Jered Ricotta, Kathy Piper
  • $50 winners – Eileen Pisaneschi, Bill & Betty Coudriet, Deb Beisel, Craig Geiselhart
  • $300 Sheetz Card winner – Marty Gormont
  • $150 Sheetz Card winner – Bob Rubly
  • $75 Sheetz Card winner – Brad Billotte
  • 50/50 Winner – Carrie Benton
  • Rainbow Quilt winner – Nancy Hoover
  • Square Quilt – Diaan Shirey

