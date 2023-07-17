FRENCHVILLE — Amy Rowles, office manager for Moshannon Catholic Churches that include St. Mary of the Assumption, St. Severin and Ss. Peter & Paul, announced the numerous winners of items available at the Frenchville Picnic held this past weekend.
- Cervical Support Pillow – Loye Smarsh
- Cervical Support Pillow –Emily Bonanno
- CNB Gift Basket – Joe Robinson
- CNB Kids Gift Basket – Marlene Bonanno
- Ruger Backpack, Turkey Call & Hats – Devin Martell
- Knife, Turkey Call & Hats – Marty Gormont
- Craftsman Socket Set – Kristi English
- Wall Clock – Chance Thomas
- Patriotic Throw Pillows – Rebecca Anderson
- Cat Dump Truck & Skid Steer – Todd Martin
- Barbie Camping Set – Marty Gormont
- Picnic Cooler w/$25.00 Walmart Gift Card – Cathy Verost
- $50 Hometown Market Gift Card – Nancy Hoover
- American Soldier Wind Chimes – Cindy Weaver
- 20” Red BMX Bike – Jenny Miller
- 20” Purple BMX Bike – Tammy Hugney
- Hammock, Ear Buds & Battery Lights – Mary Peters
- Bigfoot Blanket, USB Cord & Battery Lights – Anthony Bonanno
- $25 Rural King Gift Card – Gina Heichel
- $50 Lowes Gift Card – Lisa Picard
- $50 Walmart Gift Card & Mario Kart RC Racer – Todd Martin
- Gas Grill – Julie Billotte
- Power XL Air Fryer – Gloria Maines
- Hot Wheels Shark Beach Battle – Dakota Abbott
- Radio Controlled Jeep Wrangler 4X4 – Betsy McCann
- Barbie Pop-Up Camper, Florist & Cutie Reveal – John Tuorinsky
- Mr. Coffee 12 Cup Coffee Pot – Diann Bastardi
- Cast Iron Pan Combo – Brittany Rowles
- Towel, Princess Doll & Disney Sketch Game – Ella Gardner
- Towel, Foam Shooter & Talking Car – Wayne Josephson
- Vortex Hunter Bow – Lynn Husted
- Can Slam Game & Bubbles – Mike English
- 2 Nights in Glamping Tent or Small Cabin at Lauders Campground – Skyler Quick
- DIY & Tool Assortment – Karen Belin
- Concrete Chicken – Mary Ann Crites
- DelGrosso Summer Basket – Mike Biggans
- $500 winner – Jere Hedricks
- $300 winner – Debbie Rougeux
- $200 winner – Ella Gardner
- $100 winners – Kathy Anderson, Jered Ricotta, Kathy Piper
- $50 winners – Eileen Pisaneschi, Bill & Betty Coudriet, Deb Beisel, Craig Geiselhart
- $300 Sheetz Card winner – Marty Gormont
- $150 Sheetz Card winner – Bob Rubly
- $75 Sheetz Card winner – Brad Billotte
- 50/50 Winner – Carrie Benton
- Rainbow Quilt winner – Nancy Hoover
- Square Quilt – Diaan Shirey