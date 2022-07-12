FRENCHVILLE — For 152 years, people have been celebrating the community of Frenchville at the annual Frenchville Picnic.
The picnic, sponsored by St. Mary Church of the Assumption, Frenchville, is set for Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17, at the picnic grove at Frenchville.
A flea market will be held Friday, July 15 at the picnic grove as well as Saturday and Sunday. Royer said the flea market will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and the hours will be determined for Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday is family night. The fun will get underway at 5 p.m. and conclude at 11 p.m. A fireworks display will launch at 10 p.m. Committee Member Mary Kay Royer said the committee has been told the display is “the best in the state.”
There will be food available for purchase including ice cream, hayrides, the opportunity to purchase tickets for the annual French raffle and basket bingo and a chance to catch up with friends and family.
Those attending can also purchase tickets for the takeout only meal Sunday to be served from noon to 5 p.m. Diners can chose from barbecued chicken, oven-roasted chicken or ham with all the fixings.
The cost is $15 per meal. To order advance meals at a specific pickup time call 814-263-4160.
Hours for the picnic Sunday are noon to 10 p.m.
Activities Sunday include a performance by band Felix and the Hurricanes at 1 p.m., and Heather Olson will provide a concert at 5 p.m.
Royer noted many families who own camps in the community continue to pass those structures down to new generations and many of those members attend the picnic annually along with others who formerly resided in the community but have moved away.
“The Frenchville Picnic is a good time for everyone. Everyone gets caught up on the news from family and friends. They meet their extended families because almost everyone comes home for the picnic,” she said.