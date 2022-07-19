FRENCHVILLE — The Frenchville Picnic committee has announced the winners of drawings from its recent picnic.
Carol Mostyn received first prize of $500, Tim Winters, second, $300, and Eileen Pisaneschi, third, $200. Laurie Voinchet, Rhonda McGovern and Dorothy Winters, each received the $100 prize and Jeff Barner, Gunner Hugney, Robert Schall and Chuck Fairchild, $50 each.
The Altar and Rosary Society’s raffle prizes were won by Jay Dawson, $300 Sheetz card, first prize; Leona Davis, $150 Sheetz card, second; and Triple 7 Racing, $75 Sheetz card, third.
John Kinkle won the 50/50 raffle and Monica Hugill, the lottery tree.
Prize winners from the raffle were announced. They are, Ken Scoff, cervical support pillow; Mike English, cervical support pillow; Roger Heisey Sr., Presto electric griddle; Janese Shenk, Brosway necklace; Tim Butler, Ruger backpack, hats and cups; and Kim Morgan, Smith & Wesson t-shirt, hat and mug.
N. Smalley, assorted hats, t-shirt and mug; Barb Moore, lottery snack basket; Kelly Uncles, 16-inch Mongoose bike; Logan Viard, 16-inch Twilight bike; Vern Hubler, Netflix and chill gift basket and portable charcoal grill; Jamie Roos, bear sign and floral decor; and A.J. Reese, 2-in-1 electric grill and griddle.
Jason Swatsworth, Craftsman wet/dry vac; Beth Martin, Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off tickets; Mindy Smalley, reversible summer porch sign; Todd Kask, Disney princess doll set, thermos, cup and backpack; Tristan Hugney, dinosaur backpack, activity books, cup and dinosaurs; and Dorothy Michaels, $50 cash.
A.J. Reese, lemon pattern kitchen set; David Ludwig Jr., solar bird bath; T. Foster, Benton’s Market shirts and can koozies; Cindy Weaver, Benton’s Market shirts and hat; Barry Shirey, handcrafted steel fire pit with accessories; and Pete McGonigal, remote control car.
Bonnie Youdeshell, beauty basket; Doug Trude, $100 gift card; Robert Buck, frog lanterns and Sheetz gift card; O. Hinnershitz, box of assorted DIY items; and Carolyn Royer, Black and Decker trimmer.