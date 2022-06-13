CURWENSVILLE — The first annual Summer in Motion program will be held Wednesday, June 15 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
The event is a free family event. It is co-sponsored by The Guidance Center’s Parents as Teachers program and The Early Learning Resource Center.
Summer in Motion is open to the public. No registration is required. The event will be held in pavilions No. 1 and No. 2.
It will offer activities designed for children between the age of infant to six. Older siblings are also welcome to attend. Families will have an opportunity to rotate between different activity stations such as sand art, ring toss, stone stepping, storytelling, and a summer craft. A stroller fitness class will be offered by Sara Lutz from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Any families with children that use strollers are welcome to attend the class.
Light snacks will be offered as well as free prizes for adults and children. The prizes have been graciously donated by local businesses. Families are encouraged to stay at the park after the event to enjoy the playground as well as pack a picnic supper for their own family to enjoy.
Families will need to come to the check-in table at pavilion No. 1 to receive a list of activity stations, get their free ticket entries for the prize giveaway, and a goodie bag for each child.
The Guidance Center is a non-profit organization that offers Parents as Teacher, a free home visiting program, to families in Clearfield and Jefferson counties with children who are not yet enrolled in kindergarten. Parents as Teachers is an early-education, child-development program that partners with parents/caregivers to offer age-appropriate activities that engage a child and help each child reach their full potential. Families are also provided evidenced-based, research-based, information on topics that affect all families like health, discipline, sleep, attachment, safety, and transitions/routines.
Each visit with a family is individualized for the family and the child. For more information about Parents as Teachers of The Guidance Center, call 814-371-0613 or toll free 877-776-1636.