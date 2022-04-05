Free COVID-19 tests are now available at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library. The library is located at 1 S. Front St., Clearfield.
Library Director Lisa Coval said the library recently partnered with the state Department of Health to offer the rapid antigen tests to residents at no cost to them.
Tests are able to be performed in the privacy of a person’s home and provide results in 15-30 minutes. According to information from the Department of Health, the tests are not as sensitive as laboratory tests available at clinics or healthcare providers but can be useful as a quick and easy-to-use tool in aid in preventing the spread of the virus.
Coval said as part of National Library Week, the library’s theme is “Connect with Your Library” and offering the tests is just another way the library can be helpful to the community.
“We are excited to offer these tests to the community and connect with residents through this outreach,” she said.